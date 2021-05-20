Nagler, John E.

FOX LAKE - John E. Nagler, age 69, of Fox Lake, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison with his family by his side.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1310 N. Center St., Beaver Dam. A funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Mark Reichert officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

He was born on Sept. 10, 1951, to Harold and Phyllis (Linck) Nagler in Beaver Dam. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School. John was a member of the Civil Air Patrol from 1991 – 2008, where he achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel. He had a love of HAM radios, hunting, and fishing. John was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

John is survived by his mother, Phyllis; children, Joleen Binder of Saukville, Jennifer (Dustin) Schultz of Waupun, Jessica (Chad) Reifsnider of Burnett, JoDee (Bradly St. Vincent) Nagler of Beaver Dam, and Jason (Leah) Nagler of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Cooper, Joseph, Kensington, Bennett, Jaxson and another expected in August; and sisters, Jacquelyn (James) Schutz of Madison and Jane (Jeff) Suhling of Opelika, Ala. John is further survived by aunts, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.