Nagler, Phyllis J.

BEAVER DAM - Phyllis June Linck Nagler, 94, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Brookdale Madison West Senior Living in Madison, Wis.

A visitation for Phyllis will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Phyllis was born on Jan. 25, 1927, the daughter of Clarence and Emilie (Schepp) Linck in Beaver Dam. On June 30, 1948, she married Harold E. Nagler in Beaver Dam.

Phyllis traveled with her family during the Depression years, when her father started C.C. Linck, Inc., a road construction company. She had many stories of living in a small trailer in the areas where roads were being built. She attended 12 schools before the family resettled in Beaver Dam. Phyllis graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1944 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1948. She earned her master's degree from University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1973. She taught at St. Stephen's Lutheran School for three years and was a charter member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was a 60-year member of the American Association of University Women.