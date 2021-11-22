Nalevac, Roger

BARABOO—Roger Nalevac passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Baraboo at the age of 68.

Roger graduated from Elkhorn Area High School where he played baseball, football, and basketball. In 1976 Roger graduated from UW Madison with a BBA. In 2018 Roger retired after 24 years from Midwest Hardwoods as a Controller. Roger enjoyed golfing, watching sports, playing poker, and reading and studying history and politics. He liked traveling and sightseeing with friends and family and traveling to play Poker.

Roger’s survivors include, niece, Rachel (Jason) Hicks; nephew, Scott (Eunsoo) Nalevac; grand nieces, Lexi and Emily Hicks; and many friends and family including close friends Andy and Penny. He was preceded by death by his parents Elvira and George Nalevac; and his brother, Raymond.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at 5 p.m. at REDLIN—ERTZ FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for a memorial bench to be placed at a park in his hometown of Elkhorn, Wis. close to his childhood home and a memorial in Baraboo, Wis.