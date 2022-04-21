April 16, 1946—April 10, 2022

COLFAX—Nancee Rae Nichols, age 75 of Colfax, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Colfax Health & Rehab Center.

She was born in Mauston, WI on April 16, 1946, to Raymond and Dorothy Schulz.

She graduated from Mauston High School and later helped her father run the Schulz’s and Sons Variety Store. Nancee married Terry Nichols at the Mauston Catholic Church on September 22, 1973.

Family meant everything to Nancee. She had a sarcastic wit about her and she enjoyed crafting and going to shows with her sister-in-law Sandy. Nancee had a love for music, especially her son’s band Probable Cause. The staff at Colfax Health & Rehab said that Nancee had a unique gift. One that she could speak to some of the nonverbal residents, making them feel at ease. Nancee was a favorite amongst the employees during her five year residency.

Nancee is survived by her husband Terry Nichols of Colfax; sons: Jason (April) Nichols of Colfax and Tom (Natalie) Wombacher of Lakeville, MN; daughter Cathy (Troy) Boyington of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren: Hanna, Orion, Lyric, Amelia, Tyler, Ammy, Robert and Nicholas; numerous great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Everett Nichols of Lyndon Station, WI; sisters-in-law: Penny (Joseph) Scully of Lyndon Station, Trudy Nichols of Baraboo, WI and Sandy Schulz of Waterford, WI. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents and brother-in-law Bruce Schulz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Viking Bowl and Lounge in Colfax on May 1, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.