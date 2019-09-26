COLUMBUS - Nancy A. Lange, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, with her loving family by her side. Welcoming her home was her son, Scott. She was born on Aug. 22, 1948, at the Lutheran Hospital in Beaver Dam, to Wilbert and Edna (Kurth) Lange, along with her twin brother. Nancy attended Zion Lutheran School in Columbus, and was confirmed in 1963. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1967. She married Gerald Dykstra on Dec. 2, 1967. Nancy was employed at WPS in Madison from 1986 until her retirement in 2014. She loved shopping with her sisters, and also enjoyed decorating each new season. She loved holidays, but Christmas was her favorite. Nancy was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Columbus. Survivors include her sons, Chad (Colleen) Dykstra and Todd (Cari) Dykstra both of Fall River; and daughter-in-law, Jackie (Todd) Schultz of Markesan; three grandchildren Dylan, Jadyn and Nathan Dykstra; twin brother, Donald A. Lange of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; her sister, Shirley Banetzke of Columbus; nephew, Randy Banetzke; nieces, Laurie (Jim) Niehoff and Michele (Steve) Steiner all of Fall River; great-nieces and great-nephews, Brandon Niehoff, Tiffany (Ian) Werner, Mitchel, Skylar, Zachary Steiner and Noelle Niehoff; cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Hubba Dykstra in 2001; parents; step-father, Hilbert Hodgson; brother-in-law, DeWayne Banetzke; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Howard Petrich. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Special thanks to Bay Harbor staff and Generations Hospice for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
You have free articles remaining.
Columbus 920-623-5850
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)