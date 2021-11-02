PORTAGE—Nancy Ann Bigford, born on Sept. 10, 1961, succumb to her illness at her home in Portage, Wis. on Oct. 29, 2021. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and her brother Alan. She is survived by her mother, Lucille; sister, Becky; daughter, Nichole; and granddaughter, Isabella. She was also blessed with her loving friends Joanne, Bob, and Ralph. Per Nancy’s wishes there be no service. Condolences may be sent to 532 Laurel St. Reedsburg WI, 52959
