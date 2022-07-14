Jan. 1, 1940 - June 29, 2022

NECEDAH - Nancy Ann Jones, age 82, of Necedah, WI, formerly of South Milwaukee, WI, passed away June 29, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI. She was born January 1, 1940, to Raymond and Leona Tschol. She graduated from high school in 1957, and one year later, on August 16, 1958, she was united in marriage to Eugene Russell Jones I in Cudahy, WI.

Nancy was a Nursing Assistant for many years. She later went to work as a meat packer at A and P Food Market. She was a great cook and really enjoyed teaching her children and grandchildren her skills in the kitchen. She loved spending time with family, traveling and going on vacations with them. One of her favorite things to do was to go fishing. She loved shopping, painting, reading and word searches.

Nancy in survived by her loving husband Eugene Jones I; children: Eugene (Jenny) Jones II of Necedah, WI, and Richard (Lisa) Jones, Sr. of Necedah, WI; grandchildren: Eugene (Jolene) Jones III of Hustler, WI, Shari (Chris) Kucza of Milwaukee, WI, David (Bethany) Jones of Necedah, WI, Amanda (Jerry) Diaz of Necedah, WI, Jason (Sue) Jones of New Lisbon, WI, Richard (Vanessa) Jones, Jr. of Stirling, NJ, Heather Jones of Satellite Beach, FL, Ashley (James) Binkley of Fairbanks, AK, Jordan (Jordan) Jones of Fairbanks, AK, Leona Jones of Necedah, WI, Judy Jones of Necedah, WI, Anthony Jones of Necedah, WI, and Casey Jones of Necedah, WI; great-grandchildren: Romeo, Ricardo, and Shain Martinez all of Milwaukee, WI, Hayden, Amnisty and Amaris Jones of Necedah, WI, Zalei and Kandyce Diaz of Necedah, WI, Peyton and Harbor Binkley of Fairbanks, AK, Shelby Walker, Jackson, Dylan and Wade Smith of Satelite Beach, FL; and her beloved chihuahua, Journey; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Leona Tschol; siblings, Ernistine Bong, Audrey Blunt, and Ronald Tschol; a granddaughter, Candace Jones and great-grandson, Nicholas Martinez.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.