PACKWAUKEE—Nancy Ann Kral, age 68, of Packwaukee passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at her home. Nancy was born in Milwaukee on October 13, 1953 to Gerald “Bud” and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Kozlowski) Schwochert. She graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee in 1971.

Nancy married and became a homemaker, and later worked as a legal secretary and office leader at Smiley Law Office in Portage, where she made several dear friends. Nancy enjoyed going to the casino with friends and family, browsing shops for small treasures, gardening, and caring for her home. Nancy’s single greatest joy in life was her family, whom she loved deeply. Nancy’s legacy is one of forgiveness, love, peace, and harmony.

Nancy is survived by her three sons: Jeff of Packwaukee, Josh of Wautoma, and Jeremy (Whitni) of Green Bay; and their children: Thea, Tate, and Tess. She is survived by brothers: Larry (Gail Ostrander) Schwochert of Green Bay, Bill (Wendy) Schwochert of Portage; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law. She is also survived by step-daughter, Melody; son-in-law, Scott; step-grandchildren: Katlin, Paige, Tyler, Cory, and Kara; as well as great-grandchildren: Jayden, Jax, Adalynn, and Maxwell.

The family is grateful for the care and support of many people during this time, with special thanks to Linda, Jeanette, Peggy, and Agrace Hospice Care.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Dan Kral and Mike Schrank, brother, Gary, and beloved extended family members.

A memorial prayer service for Nancy Kral will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM (noon) until the hour of service. Father Savio Yerasani will lead the service and she will be laid to rest privately at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Montello.

