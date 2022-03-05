BARABOO—It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our mother, Nancy Ann (Waterman) McGann, age 84, of Baraboo. Nancy died peacefully while surrounded by her family’s undying love, on March 1, 2022.

Nancy was a devoted wife and mother and she will be missed dearly. She was the heart of her family as she had a special gift for providing her loved ones with an abundance of unconditional love, affection, and comfort. To her children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, Nancy was their spiritual leader and trusted confidant as she was accepting, supportive, and an excellent listener. Her unselfish and compassionate nature were obvious to everyone who had the honor of knowing her. She truly was an angel here on earth and her family is grateful that God chose her to be theirs. Nancy lived her life by the “Golden Rule” and often recited the well-known bible verse from Luke: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Nancy was born on December 22, 1937, to Ray and Dodie Waterman. She grew up in Wisconsin Dells with her parents and two sisters whom she adored dearly. Nancy attended Wisconsin Dells Schools and was a proud graduate of their high school class of 1955. Besides developing many great friendships during those years, Nancy was active in the school newspaper, pep club, chorus and forensics. Nancy was a cheerleader for four-years and Homecoming Queen her senior year. Upon graduation, Nancy attended the University of Wisconsin—Madison, majoring in Occupational Therapy.

On June 10, 1957, Nancy was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) McGann. Nancy and Bob were blessed with four children in the span of five years and raised a very close-knit family. In 1968, Bob, Nancy, and their children moved to the McGann Family Farm, east of Baraboo on Hwy 33, where Nancy resided for 54-years. Bob and Nancy were married for 55-years, until Bob’s death on February 18, 2012.

Nancy was born to be a mother in every sense of the word and her life revolved around her family. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Sunday School Teacher. She enthusiastically attended all her children and grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. Nancy, Bob, and family were fortunate to spend their summers at their cottage on Devil’s Lake; where many great family memories were created.

Nancy touched many lives during her career of 40-years as an Occupational Therapy Assistant for the Catholic nuns at Saint Mary’s Ringling Manor and, later, for the seniors at Jefferson Meadows Care Center, both of Baraboo. She was beloved by all there for her dedication, warm-hearted nature, and delightful sense of humor. Nancy was also the bookkeeper for her husband’s Christmas tree farm and tree trimming business.

In her free time, Nancy enjoyed restoring and refinishing antique furniture and decorating their farmhouse with a cozy country charm. She loved having her boys home for deer hunting and preparing meals for her family. Nancy made Christmas a special time at the McGann’s as she took tremendous pride in the decorating of their home, Christmas tree, and her wrapping of gifts. Nancy relished taking evening rides with her husband in his red truck as they looked for deer along the Baraboo countryside; often stopping for a soda or ice cream along the way. She was a huge fan of the Packers and Badgers and kept abreast on current events.

Besides her beloved husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rae Jane Christensen; her cherished granddaughter, Amanda Rae McGann; her parents-in-law, Jack and Ruth McGann; her brother-in-law, Jim McGann; and a nephew Mark McGann.

Nancy is survived by her three sons: Robert Casey (Jane) of Baraboo, Bryan (Julia) of Sun Prairie, Mike (Caroline) of Merrimac; and one daughter, Mary Renee of Baraboo; five grandchildren: Sarah (Josh) Puttkamer, Sean McGann, Mitchell McGann, Maddy (Alex) Brown, and Lucas McGann; and five great-grandchildren: Jace, Livia, Jackson, Paxton, and Oaklyn. She is further survived by a sister, Mary Beth (Dennis) Wedvick of Deerfield; and five nieces, one nephew, other cherished family members, and friends.

Funeral services for Nancy will be held at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. There will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. There will be a private burial, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be establishing a memorial in Nancy’s name for the Devil’s Lake State Park Educational and Interpretive Center.

The family would like to offer their sincerest appreciation to her physician, Dr. Ethan Carlson, the staff at Meadow Ridge Senior Living, both of Baraboo, and Moments Hospice of Madison, for their compassionate care of Nancy and outstanding guidance and support of the family during this difficult time.

Mom, we love you, MORE!