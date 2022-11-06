BEAVER DAM—Nancy Behling, age 61, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, October 30, 2022 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Nancy Kay was born on October 6, 1961 in Juneau, Wisconsin to LeRoy and Donna (Blank) Radke. Some of her greatest loves in her life were her puppy—Mishu, football, and most importantly, her daughter. She enjoyed fishing and camping. Nancy looked forward to league bowling and pool nights, especially if she brought home the win. She liked to bake desserts and her specialty was her peanut butter balls at Christmas time. Nancy enjoyed playing in high school softball along with basketball. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Valarie (Andrew Hoog) Behling of Madison; mother, Donna Radke of Beaver Dam; sister, Cindy Radke of Juneau; and brother, Scott (Christine) Radke of Appleton; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; and her sister, Wanda Radke. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.