Nancy E. Kachelski

April 2, 1936—May 5, 2022

Nancy E. Kachelski, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Nancy will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 beginning at 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Sandra Schieble officiating. Burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Town of Beaver Dam, will immediately follow.

Nancy was born on April 2, 1936, to George and Emma (Zimmerman) Winnie. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1954 and subsequently graduated from nursing school in Madison.

She married Theodore Kachelski on September 14, 1957. Ted and Nancy briefly lived in Milwaukee and Appleton before returning to Beaver Dam in 1959.

She was employed by Lutheran Hospital in Beaver Dam before starting her family and returned to nursing as an employee of Beaver Dam Community Hospitals, Inc., from 1976-2001.

She is survived by four sons and eight grandchildren: Joseph (Barbara) of Verona, and their sons Adam (Monica Cooley), of Milwaukee, and Noah (fiancée Katherine Karkow), of Bettendorf, Iowa; James (Angela) and their children Theodore, Emma, Grace and Rose, of Glendale; David (Mara) and their daughters, Anastasia and Caroline, of Wauwatosa; and Donald, of Beaver Dam.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Sheldon Winnie, her sister, Lois Assells, and a niece, Linda (Winnie) Wichinski.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Remembrance Home for their outstanding care during Nancy’s 11-year stay. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the BDCH Foundation, Inc.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

