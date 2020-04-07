Nancy Fountain, 78, Reedsburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

REEDSBURG - Nancy Fountain, age 78, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at at her home.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Nancy was born on June 17, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Alfred and Florence (Hurtubise) Fountain. Nancy was a secretary most of her career. She also worked at a vet clinic and found that very rewarding. She was very family oriented, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Nancy loved music. She loved to play the accordion and a keyboard and was also learning to play the guitar.

Nancy is survived by her 104 year old mother, Florence of Milan, Tenn.; daughters, Sandy (Mark) Turzinski of Wisconsin Dells, Sharon (Keith) Isley of Newton, Iowa, Cathy (David) Mutchler of Casa Grande, Ariz. and Debbie (Tony) Nelson of Aurora, Ill.; brother, Richard (Nancy) Fountain of Milan, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her nephews and her beloved cat, Watson. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred and her brother, Fred.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be appreciated and may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society at www.cchswi.org/donate, ADRC (Aging & Disability Resource Center) at www.co.sauk.wi.us/adrc/donate, or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

