April 18, 1936—March 10, 2023

PORTAGE – Nancy J. Fonter, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Our House in Portage.

Nancy was born on April 18, 1936, in Illinois, the daughter of William and Alyce (Pouzar) Goles. She was a graduate of Trinity High School in River Forest, IL. Nancy was married to Joachim Fonter, who preceded her in death.

After having an initial career, Nancy was a homemaker and mother. Later she went back into the work force until retiring at the age of 62. After retiring, she became a proud Poynette, WI resident for 25 years.

She is survived by her son, Mark Fonter of Chicago; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Nancy’s Life will be held at a later date.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.