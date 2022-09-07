Aug. 11, 1937—Sept. 5, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Nancy J. Guenther, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Nancy was born in Beaver Dam on August 11, 1937, the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Shepard) Loshinski.

On October 1, 1966, she was united in marriage to her husband, Robert “Bob” Guenther at St. Peter’s

Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Active in the community, Nancy proudly volunteered at local blood drives, at church with the Catholic Women, as a poll worker on election days, and as a crossing guard for St. Katharine Drexel School. She was an avid reader but still enjoyed watching her soap operas and cheering on her favorite Wisconsin sports teams: the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.

Nancy loved traveling around the country with her family and friends, as well as camping around Wisconsin. She cherished every opportunity she had to spend time with her family and was always very supportive of her children and grandchildren’s various activities.

Nancy is survived by her children: Deb (Terry) Fogarty of Columbus, Jim (Lori) Guenther of Appleton, Mary (Paul) Klas of Beaver Dam, and Patti (Jim) Gartland; grandchildren: Beth, T.J. (Carmen), Matt (Abby), Dan (Haley), Patrick (Lacy), Brad (Lauren), Ashley (Mike), Joe, Sarah (Andrew), Jake, Libby, Cody, Mya, Luke; great-grandchildren: Nora, Emma, Reyna, Rowan, Maddi, Alex, Ana, Sophia, Ava, Allie, Evan, Aryah, Lincoln, Abram; sister, Patricia Wilke of Watertown; sister-in-law, Darlene (Charlie) Welch of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Harry (Jane) Guenther of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob in 2019; brothers-in-law, Richard Wilke and Duane Guenther; sister-in-law, Doris Becker; and other relatives.

In honoring Nancy’s wishes, private family services will be held. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter’s

Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

