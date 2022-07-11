Jan. 2, 1945—July 1, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Nancy J. Lauth, age 77, died peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

The visitation will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church 511 S. Spring Street in Beaver Dam on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Nancy Jean was born on January 2, 1945, in Menomonee Falls, WI, to Arthur and Isabelle (Krueger) Opperud. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1963, which is where she met the love of her life, Paul Lauth. Paul and Nancy were united in marriage at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam in 1965, and were blessed with four children. Even though raising her children was her most important and gratifying role, she did work various positions around the area. She wore the hat of the city attorney’s secretary, Shopko electronics associate, kindergarten helper at Wilson, home care for the elderly and disabled at Waupun Hospital, and Margaret Ihrke and Associates. This led to her final job working for John McKinstry, where she took care of his mother and spent time cleaning his house and furniture store. Nancy loved to travel, visiting Ireland three times and many trips to Arizona, California, and Pennsylvania. She loved her grandkids and spending time with her family. She was a highly active member at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, teaching religious education and organizing Bingo. Nancy loved to bake and her delicious treats will forever be missed. She loved her grand-puppies, Casey, Lucy, and Sammie. Other hobbies were scrapbooking and knitting.

She was an auxiliary member of both the VFW and American Legion, an environment she enjoyed as she spent many a sleepless night supporting her brother (Germany), husband and brother-in-law (Vietnam), 2 sons (Desert Storm), a son-in-law (Afghanistan) while overseas, she also has a grandson who is currently serving in the military. She was also a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Paul of Beaver Dam; children: Kevin (Tanya) Lauth of Hanover, PA, Janine (Scott) Fenner of Chippewa Falls, Keith (Cindy) Lauth of Beaver Dam; and Jennifer (John) Ellsworth of Indio, CA; grandchildren: Hayden, Morgan, Nicole and Gabriel Lauth, Megan Fenner, Emily and Chloe Lauth, Colton and J.J. Mears, and Alannah Ellsworth; many loved sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well her step-father, Morry Gahlman, whom she cherished; brother, Edward Opperud; and sister, Judy Guenther.

The family would like to thank Hillside Home Health and the many professional health care workers in Beaver Dam for the exceptional care that she received over the last several months. They would also like to thank their dear friends Cheryl Jahnke for always being there at the drop of a hat doing anything from grocery shopping to cleaning, and Jackie Lockwood who continued to help them spiritually.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.