Feb. 11, 1957—Dec. 15, 2022

MOUNT GREENWOOD, IL—Nancy Jean Prokop, of Mt. Greenwood, IL, passed away surrounded by her two brothers, on December 15, 2022 at the age of 65 years old. Nancy was born on February 11, 1957, in Chicago, IL, daughter of James and Anita (nee Nehls) Prokop.

In her early years, she worked in FL as a care-giver at Kelly Services. She then dedicated her later life to caring for her elderly mother until her mother’s final day of rest, on Sept. 1, 2020.

Nancy enjoyed cooking, going to the health club, playing slot machines at the casino, and watching game shows with her mother. She loved watching the birds and enjoyed her perennial flowers bloom. Also, going to her summer cottage in Horicon.

Nancy was a “tough cookie”. She was a middle child between her two brothers and was never afraid of giving her opinion.

Nancy is survived by her brothers: Donald and James Prokop; her niece, Donna (Keith) Fettig; her great-niece, Shayah; and great-nephews: Zevon and Titus. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and cousin, Christine Prokop.

Visitation will be held at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 150 Oak Grove St., Juneau, WI on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 from 9:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Rev. JoeDon Calhoun is officiating. Interment at Hustisford Cemetery, Hustisford, WI.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home—Juneau is serving the family.