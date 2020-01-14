Nancy Jean Reuter, 81, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Nancy Jean Reuter, age 81 of Beaver Dam and formerly of Montello passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam. Nancy was born in Fox Lake on June 13, 1938, to Arthur and Mildred (Durant) Litscher and graduated from Fox Lake High School. She married John Reuter in Mayville on Aug. 22, 1959. Together, they raised three children and vacationed on Lake Puckaway until moving there permanently in the early 1990’s. John preceded Nancy in death on Aug. 17, 2017; she recently moved to Beaver Dam to be closer to family.
Nancy enjoyed reading, watching the Packers, riding motorcycle with her husband, visiting with friends and neighbors. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed her family; she loved every minute she got to spend with them.
You have free articles remaining.
Nancy is survived by her three children, John, Jr. (LuAnn) of Beaver Dam, Dawn (Loren “Butch”) Gorr of Beaver Dam and Kim Weidman of Juneau; as well as eight grandchildren, Kari, Jessica (Eric), Kayla (Levi), Miles (Jill), Jared, Zachary (Sara), Cody and Carley (Wesley). She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Clara, Teal and Reed.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E. State Street in Fox Lake.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)