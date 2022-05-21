July 7, 1932—May 8, 2022

SEATTLE, WA—Nancy K. (Mason) Schmid, 89, of Seattle, WA, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Providence Mount Saint Vincent hospice care home.

Born on July 7, 1932, the first daughter of Blanche (Rasmussen) and Merlyn Mason, she grew up in Chicago, IL. Nancy married Allan Schmid on October 5, 1957, in Park Ridge, IL. They moved to Baraboo, where they spent 30-years enjoying their log home on Breezy Hill Road and staying active in the community.

Nancy was an avid quilter and with Allan, was involved with the Sauk County Art Association for many years. She received numerous awards and ribbons at a variety of the Sauk County Quilt shows. Crafts are a reflection of ourselves, and Nancy’s quilts certainly reflected her. She and Allan were also active with the Aldo Leopold and International Crane Foundations.

In 2014 Allan and Nancy moved to Seattle, WA, to be close to their son, Paul.

Nancy is proceeded in death by her husband Allan; her parents; one brother; and two sisters.

Survived by her sister, Elizabeth (Mason) Brunet; and brother, Lynn Mason; her two sons: David and Paul; and three grandchildren: Erika, Ana and Wren.

She will be laid to rest, next to Allan, in Mount Auburn Cemetery in Stickney, IL.