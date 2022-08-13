Sept. 28, 1945—July 15, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Nancy Karbo, loving wife and mother passed away July 15, 2022 in Madison, WI at the age of 76.

A beacon of light to those who knew her, Nancy had a passion for helping people, and going many extra miles to brighten someone’s day. This manifested in so many ways; in her experience teaching, her spiritual pursuits, her many years of craft shows creating personalized keepsakes, and her unceasing drive to help those around her. Always with an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, or a kind loving hug just when it was needed.

She was born September 28, 1945 in Oxford, WI to Fred and Viola Cox. The youngest of seven, she grew up in Columbus WI, before heading to the UW Madison to get a Bachelor’s in Education. She was a member of Delta Zeta, where she made great friendships as she finished her degree. Teaching lead her to a brief stint in Texas, where she met Ole Karbo, who became her husband of 52 years.

They moved back to Wisconsin, where they had two sons together, having lived in Madison, then Waunakee, before finally settling in Pardeeville.

She delighted in time spent with family, whether traveling to far off places, sitting around the Christmas tree, or cozied up on the couch for movie night, she always found pleasure in the little moments in life.

She is survived by her husband Ole, of Pardeeville WI; and sons: Christopher, of Los Angeles, CA, and Jonathan (Leah) of Madison, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Mertice Hunt, Fred Cox, Jean Bangham, Laura Klahn, Virginia Dahl and Beverly Liebenthal.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 9, 2022 in the Evjue Commons at Olbrich Gardens, Madison WI. The event begins at 1:00 PM, with the service commencing at 2:00 PM. She loved flowers and animals, if you’d like to send an arrangement or donate to your local Humane Society.