May 18, 1936—Feb. 15, 2023

PORT WASHINGTON—Mrs. Nancy Hodorowski passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Harbor Campus in Port Washington where she had resided for the last three years. She was 86 years old.

Nancy was born in Wisconsin on May 18, 1936, daughter of Hubert and Mildred (nee Miller) Bindley.

On September 10, 1960, Nancy was united in marriage with Edward Hodorowski in Milwaukee. The couple lived in Milwaukee before settling in Brown Deer and starting their family. They moved to Mequon in 1970.

Edward preceded Nancy in death in 2003, and she moved to Random Lake and later West Bend.

Mrs. Hodorowski worked as a receptionist at Leeson Electric and Russell T. Gilman, both in Grafton. She retired in 2000.

Nancy enjoyed bird watching and feeding the birds and other wildlife in her yard. When she had a house, she liked gardening (but not yardwork!). In recent years Nancy enjoyed socializing and visiting with family and friends over coffee. She also liked doing puzzles.

Survivors include her three children: Brian (Laura Skowron) Hodorowski of Menomonee Falls, Brenda (Craig Roddewig) Hodorowski of North Bend, WA, and Daniel (Aimee) Hodorowski of Port Washington; grandchildren: Brittny (Nicholas) Kiesow, Caitlyn, Logan, Ben, Joe and Matt, and great-grandchildren Kasen, Landry, and Sabryn Kiesow. Nancy is further survived by sisters Janet Platt, Diane Keylock and Elizabeth “Kit” Witte, and brothers Dennis, Robert and Dayl Bindley. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward; sister Joan Hill; and brothers: Harry, Duane, Jerry, Steven, and David Bindley.

The family plans on holding a celebration of Nancy’s life later this spring.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested in Nancy’s name to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Harbor Club for all of their attentive care over the past years.

The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.