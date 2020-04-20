Nancy Leah Walsdorf, 93, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Nancy Leah Walsdorf, age 93 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau.
Nancy was born on April 2, 1927, in Ladysmith, Wis., the daughter of Leland and Opal Walsdorf. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1951 and taught Art and English at Gilbert and St. Louis Park in Minnesota. In 1952, she joined the H.P. Boos Dental Laboratory. After working there for seven years, she began working at Miller Publishing Company, joined the printers union and then went to the Minneapolis Star/Tribune newspaper, where she became its first woman union representative and eventually headed the composing room. After leaving the newspaper, she became a partner in the Renovator Company, helping rehab over 200 homes in the Twin Cities area. In 1987, she moved to Pillager, Minn., where she started her own art studio. She did some portraits and sold small nature paintings to northern Minnesota resorts and various local stores and individuals. She decided to retire in Florida and moved to Port Charlotte Village in Port Charlotte, Fla. in 1992. In the fall of 2016, she moved back north to become a resident of Beaver Dam. In March of 2019, she moved to Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau where she passed away in her sleep.
Nancy enjoyed painting, fishing, playing softball, going on canoe trips, and being in the great outdoors. In her later years, she suffered from rheumatoid arthritis but continued to attend plays, concerts, and many programs along with her special friends, Joyce VanHaren and Joyce Williamson, her close neighbors.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Mary (Richard) Bishop; nephews, Daniel, Samuel, and Douglas; and their families, all of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Mark (Debby) and Kurt (Tami), and their families, all of Spokane, Wash.; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; and other relatives.
Nancy’s ashes will be buried in Wildwood Cemetery in Pillager, Minn., where her parents are also buried. If desired, memorials in Nancy’s name may be directed to Friends of Clearview, 198 Cty. Rd. DF, Juneau, Wis. 53039.
Years have hurried by
Each one gone softly on tip toe.
I was unaware they passed on tiny feet
Through the doors of all my yesterdays
“Time” - N.L. Walsdorf
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
