Nancy Leah Walsdorf, 93, Beaver Dam

Nancy was born on April 2, 1927, in Ladysmith, Wis., the daughter of Leland and Opal Walsdorf. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1951 and taught Art and English at Gilbert and St. Louis Park in Minnesota. In 1952, she joined the H.P. Boos Dental Laboratory. After working there for seven years, she began working at Miller Publishing Company, joined the printers union and then went to the Minneapolis Star/Tribune newspaper, where she became its first woman union representative and eventually headed the composing room. After leaving the newspaper, she became a partner in the Renovator Company, helping rehab over 200 homes in the Twin Cities area. In 1987, she moved to Pillager, Minn., where she started her own art studio. She did some portraits and sold small nature paintings to northern Minnesota resorts and various local stores and individuals. She decided to retire in Florida and moved to Port Charlotte Village in Port Charlotte, Fla. in 1992. In the fall of 2016, she moved back north to become a resident of Beaver Dam. In March of 2019, she moved to Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau where she passed away in her sleep.