NEW LISBON - Nancy Lee Rizner, age 74 of New Lisbon passed away the morning of Nov. 8, 2019 surrounded by the people she loved. She was born in Sparta, Dec. 16, 1944. Nancy was the daughter of Lawrence and Viola (Roscovius) Hart.
Nancy was raised in Tomah, Wis. where she graduated high school in 1963. She later went on to Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. for Childhood Education. Nancy married Edward Rizner on May 8, 1965, in Tomah, Wis. and had two sons, Tim and Rick Rizner.
Nancy was very dedicated to her family, faith in God and her Church. She was involved in many aspects of the church and community including Sunday School, afterschool programs, and local blood drives. Nancy was very dedicated to working with children, teaching God’s word to them.
Her other passions included Arts & Crafts, Floral Design, Gardening, and long motorcycle rides with her loving husband.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Edward M. Rizner; her two sons, Tim of New Lisbon, Wis. and Rick (Leak) Rizner of Boonton, N.J.; her grandchildren, Cody, Ty, Katlynn, Chloe, Sameth, Madison, and Steve Rizner; her great-grandchildren, Meadow, Serenity, Carter, and Chase. Her sister, Shirly Grassman of Clifton, Wis.; and brother, Charles (Judy) Hart of Owatonna, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Royce and Marvin Hart.
Memorials and donations can be sent to St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Lisbon.
A visitation at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (208 Allen Rd., New Lisbon, WI 53950) will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral service at 12 p.m. Nancy’s burial will be held at a later date in the Brewster Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
