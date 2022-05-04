May 28, 1945—May 1, 2022

PORTAGE – Nancy Lee Smith, age 76, of the Township of Pacific, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Aspirus Tivoli in Portage.

Nancy was born on May 28, 1945, in Portage, the daughter of John “Verne” and Marian (Peterson) Clemmons. She was life-long resident of Portage. Nancy married the love of her life, James “Jim” Smith on January 5, 1980. Her career consisted of working as a school bus driver, driving semi-tanker for Droste’s, a bar owner of the Party House, and as a real estate agent for many years. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Packers, traveling, visiting a casino and playing euchre.

She is survived by her husband, James D. Smith, of 42 years; her daughter, Lori Dreyer; her step-daughter, Michele (Mike) Mallinger; her step-son, Brad Smith; granddaughter, Jami Kallenbach; step-grandchildren: Delaney and Kennedy Smith, Ashley (Jesse) Garibaldi, and Kory Mallinger; her siblings: John Clemmons, Connie Bright and Scott (Jane) Clemmons; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John “Verne” and Marian Clemmons.

A memorial visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Tivoli in Portage, with special thanks to Lexi Krueger.