Nancy Lou Brakebush, age 79 of Westfield, went peacefully to her eternal home in Heaven with Jesus on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home. She was born on Dec. 23, 1940, in Harrisville to Gordon and Irene (Prochnow) Frank. Nancy married William Brakebush on Jan. 24, 1959 in Harrisville. Nancy was devoted to husband Bill for 51 years. Together they worked to build a strong family business. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nancy loved the Lord and her church. The legacy she leaves is a passionate love for Jesus Christ and for family. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy is survived by her four children, Cathy (Dave) Robinson, Chari (Russ) Schieber, Chris (Megan) Brakebush and Carey (Michelle) Brakebush; 14 grandchildren, Brooks and Ty (Ericka) Robinson, Allie (Tyler) Sherron, Randi, Alex, Jake and Nick Schieber, Amber Brakebush, Mandi Wentland, Paige, Gabrielle and Elliot Brakebush; Cody Brakebush and Reagan (Levi) Haskins; six great grandchildren, Trinity, Lydia, Alexis, Lyric, Parker and Lailah; two sisters, Carol Vogel and Mary (Lavern) Pomplun; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; daughter, Cindy Lee Brakebush and her sister, Delores Hell.
A funeral service for Nancy will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Westfield with Rev. Gary H. Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Westfield East Cemetery, Westfield. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Wisconsin Orphan Grain Train C/O Brakebush Brothers, N4993 6th Drive, Westfield, Wis. 53964. STEINHAUS-HOLLY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
