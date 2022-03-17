April 21, 1942—March 12, 2022

WYOCENA—Nancy Lou (Drost) Schatz, a resident of Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena, formally of rural Cambria, passed away at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital on Saturday March 12, 2022 at the age of 79.

Nancy was born in Columbus, WI on April 21, 1942 to John & Theodora (Dantuma) Drost. She graduated from Fall River Schools in May 1961. Nancy was a hard worker her entire life, working at Rockwell of Randolph, Precision Metalsmiths, Wisconsin Cheeseman’s, Jung’s Seed Company and Larsen Canning Company until her retirement. While working at Rockwell of Randolph, she met her husband, Richard (Dick) Schatz Sr. Dick & Nancy wed on July 21, 1962 at the Fall River Methodist Church. Nancy enjoyed bowling, watching the packers, tending to her many flower beds and dearly loved spending time with her family.

Nancy will never be forgotten by her children: Louise (Len) Dyer, Pamela (Kevin) Manthey, Michael Schatz, Richard Schatz Jr., and Robert (Rebecca) Schatz; her grandchildren: Matthew (Molly) Froehlich, Leland (Kayla) Dyer, Nikki Manthey, Hunter (Geena Klubertanz) Manthey, Liz (Alex) Schrader, Kim (Kyle Fischer) Schatz, Jenny Schatz, and Lauryn Dyer; her great grandchildren: Ethan, Pennelope, Brantley, Piper, Lindsey, Elliot, Abigail, and Sammy. She is also survived by her sister, Lillian Jones; sister in law, Margie (Earl) Voigt; other relatives and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Schatz Sr.; daughter, Diane K. Schatz Wills; her parents; mother & father in law, Merton & Florence Schatz; step mother in law, Margaret Schatz; two sisters in infancy; sisters and brothers in law: Jeanette & Dick Hayward Jr, Betty & Dave Wright, Byron Jones; step brother in law, Larry Quade; great niece, Ashley Mallon; and great nephew, Jack Sobon.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Columbia Health Care Center, Rio EMS and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital for their excellent care given to Mom in her time of need.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria with Rev. William Heisler officiating. Burial will follow in Salemville Cemetery, Town of Manchester, Green Lake County. A luncheon will follow at the Cambria Conservation Club. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the funeral home from 9a.m. until the time of services.