Nancy Ann (Tietz) Ninmann, 64, went to heaven on Monday, July 29, 2019 with family by her side at Marquardt Health Center due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Nancy was born on August 2, 1954 in Beaver Dam, WI to Raymond and Ardis (Klug) Tietz. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau. She graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1972. She graduated from Western Wisconsin Technical School with a degree in Medical Lab Technician and worked at Watertown Memorial Hospital in the laboratory from 1975 until her disability retirement in 2007. Nancy and Dale started dating in the fall of their senior year and were united in marriage on May 8, 1976. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Her journey through this disease took many unusual twists and turns. Her doctors always said she was unique and she really was in many ways. She started golfing in 1982 and fell in love with the game. She was a member of the Watertown Country Club and really enjoyed participating in the golfing and social events there. She took her last swings 3 years ago and could still hit straighter than her husband.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Dale; her daughter, Kimberly (Nicholas) Walker of Madison; granddaughter Arabelle, Brother Dale (Marya) Tietz of Roswell, GA; her mother-in-law, Mary Jane Ninmann; her sister-in-law, Jane (Mark) Pieper, Cindy (Daryl) Tonn, Theresa (Jim) Heese, Lisa (Paul) Kressin; brothers-in-law Jerry Ninmann(Friend Mary), Allen (Jane) Ninmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her father-in-law Willard Ninmann.
A Memorial service for Nancy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 with Pastor Brett Brauer officiating at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Juneau City Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Memorials to Wisconsin Chapter of American Parkinson’s Disease Association in Madison, Trinity Lutheran Church, or Marquardt Hospice would be appreciated. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Marquardt Health Center and Marquardt Hospice for their care and compassion for Nancy over the last 18 months. We would also like to express thanks to Dr. Walaszek, Dr. Dent, and Nancy Ninman NP for their care over Nancy’s long journey with PD. Dale would like to express thanks to our families and friends for their support over the years. He especially wants to thank Mom for her help, without her help the road would have been much harder. We will miss Nancy’s sense of humor, her love of a good gathering of family and friends. Her smile and laugh will be missed.
PEDERSON-NOWATKA FUNERAL HOMES is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
