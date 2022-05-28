Nancy Rahn

Aug. 9, 1945—May 26, 2022

BRANDON—Nancy Lee Rahn, age 76, of Brandon, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital with family at her side.

Nancy was born on August 9, 1945, in Waupun, a daughter of Donald and Genevieve (Maas) Simpson. She was a graduate of Rosendale High School in 1963. Nancy was united in marriage to Darrell Rahn on December 2, 1967, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Brandon, WI. She worked at Century-Link Telephone Company, formerly known as FBA, for 43-years. Nancy loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and trips to Minocqua with the family. She enjoyed baking and cooking but was truly known for her ham sandwiches. Nancy was a lifetime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. She will be deeply missed by many.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Darrell Rahn of Brandon; two sons: Derryck Rahn of Brandon and Nathaniel (Melissa) Rahn of Rosendale; three granddaughters: Kaylee, MacKenzie and Genevieve Rahn; sister, Donna Loest of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan (Lynn) Wells; in-laws, Harvey (Doris) Rahn; brother-in-law, Melvin Loest.

Visitation for Nancy will be held from 4:00—8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun and from 10:00—11:30 AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 107 South Prairie Street, Brandon, WI, 53919.

A funeral service for Nancy will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 107 South Prairie Street Brandon, with Pastor Bob Rosenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Brandon Cemetery.

Special thank you to SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital and Cancer Center in Fond du Lac for the compassionate care and a very special thank you to the Brandon First Responders.

