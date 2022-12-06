Dec. 7, 1954—Dec. 6, 2021

TAYLOR, TX—Nancy (Rohde) Becker died alongside her husband, Mark Becker, from a motorcycle collision with a drunk car driver on December 6, 2021. She was laid to rest at Marcellon Cemetery in Pardeeville, WI on July 26, 2022.

Nancy was born on December 7, 1954 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Roland and Florence Rohde. She graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1973, and Carthage College in Kenosha in 1977.

She was an Elementary Art teacher in Georgetown, TX for almost 30 years. Her kindness, compassion, and quick wit was a joy to all who knew her.

She is survived by her five children: Amanda Fuentes (Richard), Jason Hanrahan (Cathy), Justin Hanrahan, Jesse Hanrahan (Keleigh), and Alysse Hanrahan; as well as eight grandchildren all in TX; father, Roland Rohde, Pardeeville; brother, David Rohde, Carpentersville, IL; sister, Joan Coddington (Curt), Seward, NE.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Florence Rohde; brother, Daniel Rohde; and sister-in-law, Estela Rohde.