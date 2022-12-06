 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nancy (Rohde) Becker

  • 0
Nancy (Rohde) Becker

Dec. 7, 1954—Dec. 6, 2021

TAYLOR, TX—Nancy (Rohde) Becker died alongside her husband, Mark Becker, from a motorcycle collision with a drunk car driver on December 6, 2021. She was laid to rest at Marcellon Cemetery in Pardeeville, WI on July 26, 2022.

Nancy was born on December 7, 1954 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Roland and Florence Rohde. She graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1973, and Carthage College in Kenosha in 1977.

She was an Elementary Art teacher in Georgetown, TX for almost 30 years. Her kindness, compassion, and quick wit was a joy to all who knew her.

She is survived by her five children: Amanda Fuentes (Richard), Jason Hanrahan (Cathy), Justin Hanrahan, Jesse Hanrahan (Keleigh), and Alysse Hanrahan; as well as eight grandchildren all in TX; father, Roland Rohde, Pardeeville; brother, David Rohde, Carpentersville, IL; sister, Joan Coddington (Curt), Seward, NE.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Florence Rohde; brother, Daniel Rohde; and sister-in-law, Estela Rohde.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News