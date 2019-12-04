WAUPUN—Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Nancy C. Schleicher, 64, of Waupun passed away slaying lego villains on each level till the final boss. The lego mastermind and avid caffeine consumer lost a ferocious, painful battle with cancer at home, surrounded by her beloved controller, a pot of coffee (or 2), Milwaukee Brewers paraphernalia, and her loving husband. She loved the Milwaukee Brewers and left some advice—-”Please sign a couple of good starting pitchers for this year.”
Nancy was born Jan. 4, 1955 in Sheboygan, Wis., the daughter of George and Lois Behring. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1973. Following graduation, she moved to Fond du Lac, Wis. to continue her education. On June 11, 1983, she married the love of her life, Ronald Schleicher, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun, Wis. Nancy spent 25 years as an EMT for Brook’s Ambulance Service compassionately touching the lives of many families in Waupun and neighboring communities. In 2016, she retired from being Willy’s grill/sandwich artesian at McDonald’s. Her pride and joy were her two daughters and nephew: Cory Katsma. She could be found at all of their events. However, on May 2nd, 2019, Brynlee Mae Severson entered this world, made Nancy a nanni, and immediately replaced Melissa and Brittany as her #1 joy. She loved watching Jeopardy, Hallmark Christmas movies, and the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Ronald; daughters, Melissa Schleicher and Brittany Severson (Brenton); mother, Lois Behring; brothers, Thomas Behring and Daniel Behring (Jacqui); and granddaughter, Brynlee Severson. She was preceded in death by her father, George Behring and her sister, Constance Reckinger.
Visitation for Nancy will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.
A memorial service for Nancy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 West Main Street, Waupun, with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Nancy’s name.”Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
