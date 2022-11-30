Nancy Stouffer

Aug. 28, 1935—Nov. 13, 2022

Nancy, “Nan”, or “Nanny” Stouffer was a beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, and wife during her incredible 87 years of life. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on the evening of November 13, 2022 after an 8-year battle with dermatomyositis.

Nancy had a full life. She was born August 28, 1935 in Sterling, Illinois, to two loving parents, Eli and Bonnie Forquer. They and an older sister, Patricia (Pat) Harney, all preceded her in death.

She met the love of her life and best friend, Eugene “Gene” Stouffer on December 28, 1952 at a holiday basketball tournament where they were introduced by a mutual friend. The next night Gene invited her to a dance as their first date. They walked into the dance and a friend grabbed Nan’s hand and said, “Come on Nan, let’s dance.” She danced with the friend but soon returned to Gene and they’ve been inseparable ever since. It’s appropriate that their first date was a dance—as they have waltzed through life together (stepping on toes a few times along the way).

Nancy and Gene were married on December 2, 1956 and had four children: Wendy (Boyd) Fenton, Denver, CO, Jay, Long Beach, CA, Sandra (Greg) Goodale, Hilo, HI, Trisha (Daryll), Kirkland, WA, four grandchildren: Ryan (Kelvin) Smith, Dallas, TX, Chad Stringer, Kirkland, WA, Ramsey Goodale, Hilo, HI, Grayson Goodale, Fort Mohave, AZ, and 2 great-grandchildren: Desmond “Desi” Smith and Naomi “Mimi” Smith.

She maintained lifelong friendships no matter where she lived and is missed by many people in many places. Nan and Gene resided in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin, where Nan spent 25 years working as a Registered Nurse at St. Clare Hospital, before moving to Bullhead City in 1996. She finished her nursing career at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, retiring in 2000. Along with her own career, she was dedicated in her support of Gene’s ministry for over 30 years.

In retirement she continued her love of Family, Church, travel, morning crossword puzzles over coffee with Gene, golf, Bridge, Euchre, dancing, and video poker. Her favorite color was blue (just like her eyes), she loved birds, and Cardinals were her favorite. If you ever had a meal with her you were aware of her sweet tooth and she often opted to “Start with dessert, as you never know what might happen.”

Nancy’s “Celebration of Life & Memorial Service” will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM MT. at Mohave Valley United Methodist Church, 1593 E. Lipan Blvd., Fort Mohave, AZ 86426. The service will also be streamed live via Facebook. Family and friends are invited to come and share fond memories and stories. The family encourages attendees to honor Nan by wearing blue or a Cardinal to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mohave Valley Food Pantry in her name by mailing a check, made out to the pantry, to 1593 E. Lipan Blvd., Fort Mohave, AZ 86426.