Feb. 5, 1933—Oct. 7, 2022

WAUPUN—Nancy Vanden Berg, 89, of Waupun, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Nancy was born February 5, 1933, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Adam and Pauline Walter Paffenroth. Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Waupun High School. She continued her education at Mercy School of Nursing in Oshkosh. On February 5, 1955, she married Dale Vanden Berg in Waupun where the couple resided all their married lives. She was employed at Waupun Memorial Hospital, the Waupun Clinic, and for the Waupun School District as a nurse. She later worked at HA Batchelder with Dale as a bookkeeper. Nancy was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a member of its Women’s Guild. She was a member of Rock River Country Club since 1962, and wintered in Lake Havasu City, AZ for 20 years.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Dale Vanden Berg, of Waupun; two daughters: Kay (Patrick) Elliott of Bloomington, MN and Ann (John) Cahill of Prior Lake, MN; five grandchildren: Erin (Dan) Sherman, Conor Elliott, Shae (Jed) Elliott, Joe (Amanda) Cahill, and Elizabeth (Jonathan) Soucoup; eight great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Emmett, Hannah, Scarlett, Grace, Ramona, Hecate, and Octavian; and a sister, Ellen (Kenneth) Ruesink of Oconomowoc.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Merlin Paffenroth.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.