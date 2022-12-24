Jan. 1, 1948—Dec. 21, 2022

WAUPUN—Nancy Vanderkin, 74, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Waupun Memorial Hospital with her daughters by her side.

Nancy was born January 1, 1948 in Plymouth, WI the daughter of Elroy and Phyllis (Skelton Harder.

On June 29, 1968 she married the love of her life, Larry Vanderkin in Waupun. The couple owned and operated Last Chapter Restaurant in Waupun for many years. After Larry passed Nancy worked for Tony’s Pizza where she was a staple. She was a member of the Waupun United Methodist Church. Nancy was very much involved in the Waupun Community.

Nancy is survived by her three daughters: Heather (Nick) Hanefeld, Billie Jo (David) Nolan, and Michelle (Dennis) Weber; seven grandchildren: Hunter (Tiffany), Kolbie, Dawson, Derek, Colin (Kori), Blade (Mckenna), Audin; five great-grandchildren: Kylie, Tripton, Huntley, Addison, and Brielle; a brother, Jim (Janet) Harder; a sister, Kay (Mike) Wallsten; brothers-in-law: Pete Lawrie, Ted (Beth) Vanderkin, and Dave (Nancy) Vanderkin; sisters-in-law: Rhonda Harder and Helen Vanderkin; special family, Tony (Danyel) Evola and sons; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Larry in 2002; a sister, Jane Lawrie; a brother, Patrick Harder; brothers-in-law: William and John Vanderkin; and sisters-in-laws: Phyllis Smedema, Jean Taeffner, Pricilla Engstrom, and Mary Kehmeyer.

Funeral services for Nancy Vanderkin will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waupun City Hall Auditorium at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 3:00-6:00 p.m. and on Tuesday at the Waupun City Hall Auditorium from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.