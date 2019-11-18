POYNETTE/LODI - Natalie R. Hendrickson, age 92, of Lodi, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Haven Hills Assisted Living in Lodi.
A complete obituary will follow. Services will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
