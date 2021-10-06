Nava-Dominguez, Apolinar Sabino

WISCONSIN DELLS - Apolinar Sabino Nava-Dominguez, a loving husband and father of 10, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 30, 2021. The family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.

Apolinar was born in San Jose Solis Temascalcingo Edo, Mexico, to Roberto Felipe Nava Garduno and Juana Cirila Dominguez Perez on Dec. 30, 1957. He married Heather on July 13, 2013, in Sauk County, Wis.

He served for the Mexican national military service. He worked at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., as a general maintenance worker until he retired in 2018.

He enjoyed playing soccer, camping and being outdoors, spending time with his family, and interacting with animals. He also excelled in carpentry.

Anyone who knew Apolinar was touched by his kindness and by the way that he was able to make anyone smile and laugh. He will be missed by many people.