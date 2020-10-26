Navis, Carol Mae

Carol was born July 7, 1938, in the town of Alto, on the family farm, the daughter of Edwin "Ed" and Mary Loomans Vant Hoff. Carol attended a one-room schoolhouse and later graduated from Waupun High School in 1956. On Oct. 25, 1956, she married Germaine Navis. The couple farmed in the town of Trenton and moved to Waupun in 1989. Carol was employed at Something New and Tom Dooley Orchards. For over 20 years she volunteered her time at Waupun Memorial Hospital and its Dialysis Center. Carol and Germaine enjoyed many years of golf at Rock River Country Club. They also bowled and enjoyed snowmobiling together and attending their children's and grandchildren's sporting and school events. Carol was a member of First Christian Reformed Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ruth Circle.