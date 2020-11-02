Navis, Lois M.

Lois was born July 27, 1937, in Waupun, Wis., to Leonard and Winnie Dykstra Loomans. Lois graduated from Waupun High School in 1955. On July 11, 1958, she married Jerry Navis in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Lois volunteered at the Christian School Library for more than 40 years. She spent her life as a homemaker raising five children, managing a large garden, cooking, baking and canning. She was a skilled seamstress and made clothing for the family and herself; she also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and made sweaters and afghans for most everyone in the family. Since 1975 she loved going to their cottage in Wild Rose on weekends. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and completing crossword puzzles. Lois was a life-long member of First Christian Reformed Church, where she sang in the choir and was in charge of the flowers.