PORTAGE - Nedums “Ned” David Andrew, age 76 of Portage, Wis. died on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home in Portage.
Ned was born on Feb. 8, 1943, in Portage to David and Ruth (Schank) Andrew. Ned married Margeret Chickering on Dec. 6, 1966, in Portage, Wis. Ned was in the United States Army from 1964 to 1967.
Ned loved his family, he cherished each one of them equally. He enjoyed driving motorcycle and was a member of the Son’s Riders. Ned would tell everyone his favorite song, Help Me Rhonda.
Ned is survived by his wife, Margeret; daughters, Connie (Thomas) Kerl; Stacie (Jon) Nelson both of Portage; his brother, Donald (Sharon) Andrew; grandchildren, Joyce (Thomas) Hatcher, Janet (Adam) Jedrzejczyk, Jake (Olivia) Roberts, Jimmie (fiancée, Sarah Violette) Roberts, Brie Nelson, and Jared Nelson. Great-grandchildren, Autumn Hatcher, Xander Roberts, Mavis Roberts, Madison Jadrzejczyk, Mia Roberts, and Richard Jadrzejczyk. And his beloved dog, Frijole.
Ned was preceded in death by his parents; two nephews, Daniel Newby, Christopher Andrew; and a niece, Khristina Sorge; and a dog, Brutus.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com). Public visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Funeral Home, 302 E. Conant Portage, Wis. also, one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will follow the service on Thursday. Military honors by Portage Veterans Honor Guard.
