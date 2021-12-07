Nehls, Clyde A.

WATERTOWN - Clyde A. Nehls, 85, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Shorehaven Rehab Center in Oconomowoc.

Clyde Arno Nehls was born in the Town of Emmet on Jan. 31, 1936, the son of Percy and Deloris (Mueller) Nehls. He was a 1954 graduate of Watertown High School. He then attended UW-Madison, receiving his bachelor's degree in agricultural economics in 1958 and business administration in 1978. He belonged to the ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) during college and then served in the U.S. Army from 1959 - 1962. His two-year term was extended because of the Bay of Pigs Invasion. He was honorably discharged as 1st Lieutenant, Corps of Engineers, Platoon Leader.