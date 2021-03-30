Nehls, David N.

HUSTISFORD - David N. Nehls passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the age of 83 years. He was born on Nov. 25, 1937, in Hustisford, the son of Norman and Nina (nee Holtz) Nehls. He was united in marriage to Ruth Reichow on May 16, 1959, at St, Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Neosho.
David served his country in the U.S. Navy and farmed for more than 40 years in the Hustisford area. His was a life of service. He served the Town of Hustisford for a total of 22 years, as a supervisor and later as the town chairman. He was involved in the naming of the Hustisford Community Library, and was a member of the Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church School Board. David served on the River Valley Coop Board in Watertown for 15 years, and also served on the AMPI Board, and the Equity Livestock Board. He was a former member of the Hustisford Rod and Gun Club and the Hustisford Bowling League. David and Ruth enjoyed polka dances with friends three times per week for years. He loved playing sheepshead with family and friends. David was a consistent spectator at the children's and grandchildren's sporting events, even if it meant milking the cows at 3 a.m. David and Ruth spent many happy years camping after retiring and made many friends along the way.
David is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 61 years; by his sons, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Nehls of Iron Ridge and Dale Nehls of Fond du Lac; by his daughter, Renee Nehls of Waukesha; by nine grandchildren; and by six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Claudia Krohn of Arizona; and by his brothers, Charles (Carol) Nehls of Watertown and Stanley Nehls of Hustisford. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, March 31 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at BETHANY EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 269 N. Lake Street, Hustisford. A funeral service will follow at church on Thursday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jonathan Loescher is officiating. Interment will be held at Hustisford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethany's sound system would be appreciated. If you are able, masks are preferred for the visitation and service. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hustisford is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)