Nehls, David N.

David served his country in the U.S. Navy and farmed for more than 40 years in the Hustisford area. His was a life of service. He served the Town of Hustisford for a total of 22 years, as a supervisor and later as the town chairman. He was involved in the naming of the Hustisford Community Library, and was a member of the Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church School Board. David served on the River Valley Coop Board in Watertown for 15 years, and also served on the AMPI Board, and the Equity Livestock Board. He was a former member of the Hustisford Rod and Gun Club and the Hustisford Bowling League. David and Ruth enjoyed polka dances with friends three times per week for years. He loved playing sheepshead with family and friends. David was a consistent spectator at the children's and grandchildren's sporting events, even if it meant milking the cows at 3 a.m. David and Ruth spent many happy years camping after retiring and made many friends along the way.