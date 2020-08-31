Nehls, Wilfred P. "Will"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON—Wilfred “Will” P. Nehls, 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Douglas Bergelin officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Wilfred Percy Nehls was born on July 16, 1938 in the Town of Emmet to Percy and Deloris (Mueller) Nehls. On Aug. 18, 1962 he married Shirley Kintopp at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Will was a dairy farmer in the Watertown area and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon and the Lebanon Sportsman Club.