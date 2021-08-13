 Skip to main content
Nehmer, Beverly
Nehmer, Beverly

WAUPUN - Beverly Jean Nehmer, age 74, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home with family at her side.

A celebration of life for Beverly will be held from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at SWAN CITY PART, 301 E. Mill St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be directed to the family of Beverly or Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

