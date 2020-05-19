WAUPUN - Beverly Jean Nehmer, age 74 of Waupun passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home with family at her side.
Beverly was born on Feb. 16, 1946, in Beaver Dam, daughter of Herbert and Rose (Kuiper) Arndt. She was united in marriage to Robert K. Nehmer on Oct. 14, 1967. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family. She also loved to crochet, enjoyed her beautiful flowers and watching the birds outside.
Beverly is survived by her children, Kenneth Nehmer, Carrie (Mike) Nehmer-Pemberton, Linda Green, Norbert Nehmer, Paul Nehmer, Beverly (Ray) Ludka; two sisters, Shirley Mack and Mary Wille; brother, Kenneth (Maru) Arndt; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nehmer; sons, Bob, Duane, Pete, Mervin, David and daughter, Jill in infancy; brother, Frank Arndt; sister, Betty Sheskey; brother-in-law, Marvin Wille.
A celebration of life for Beverly will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be directed to the family of Beverly or Hospice Home of Hope 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
