Nehmer, Donna K.

BEAVER DAM—Donna K. Nehmer, age 74 of Beaver Dam, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after a 5+ year fight against several different types of cancer. She fought hard and was a true warrior, even surviving Covid-19. This last one proved to be too much and she was called home on her husband’s birthday.
Donna was born on July 30, 1946, the daughter of Lester, Sr and Dorothy (Uebel) Binder. On July 10, 1965, she was united in marriage to Ronald Nehmer, Sr. Throughout her career, Donna’s best life decision was to stop working and take care of four of her grandchildren, and also became a caretaker for her husband until he passed away in 2015. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her smile would light up any room she walked into. She taught her children how to forgive and be there for one another, under any circumstance. She did not have a favorite color, but instead “loved all of the colors of the rainbow.” Our very own Earth Angel, her favorite saying to her grandchildren was “love you to the moon and back.”
Donna is survived by her children, Ron, Jr., Rhonda (Glenn) Fick, Jr., Randall (Rebecca) Nehmer, and April (Brad) Parrish; along with her grandchildren, Spencer Nehmer, Caitlyn and Colin Fick, and Bailey and Hunter Ward; step-grandchildren, Onnie Gregory, Jr., Colten, Dillon, and Dustin Wendt, and Parker Parrish; sister, Bettie Mallon; brothers, Rodney and Lester (Judy) Binder, Jr.; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years; siblings, Connie Binder, Darlene Posthumus, Janice Frey, and Dyvonne Loker; and other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Saurabh Rajguru, Donna’s oncology doctor, for his compassion and commitment to her care. Your kindness and support for the last five years will never be forgotten.
A memorial gathering for Mrs. Nehmer will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)