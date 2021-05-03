Nehmer, Donna K.

BEAVER DAM—Donna K. Nehmer, age 74 of Beaver Dam, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after a 5+ year fight against several different types of cancer. She fought hard and was a true warrior, even surviving Covid-19. This last one proved to be too much and she was called home on her husband’s birthday.

Donna was born on July 30, 1946, the daughter of Lester, Sr and Dorothy (Uebel) Binder. On July 10, 1965, she was united in marriage to Ronald Nehmer, Sr. Throughout her career, Donna’s best life decision was to stop working and take care of four of her grandchildren, and also became a caretaker for her husband until he passed away in 2015. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her smile would light up any room she walked into. She taught her children how to forgive and be there for one another, under any circumstance. She did not have a favorite color, but instead “loved all of the colors of the rainbow.” Our very own Earth Angel, her favorite saying to her grandchildren was “love you to the moon and back.”