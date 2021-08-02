Nehmer, Janet Irene

RANDOLPH—Janet Irene Nehmer, age 81 of Randolph, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Janet was born on March 30, 1940, in Wisconsin, a daughter of Gerhardt and Frances (Bobholz) Tessmann. On October 18, 1958, she was united in marriage to James Nehmer at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph. Janet enjoyed raising canaries, crocheting, sewing for her family and going to fish frys.

Janet is survived by her two daughters, Dianne (Rick) Wapneski and Sue Jansma both of Randolph; 7 grandchildren, Wendy (Russell) Burns, Jason (Tasha) Jansma, Amanda Westover, Lindsy Schwoch, Laysi (Travis) Hanson, Hailey Jansma and James Jansma; 10 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Tom Jansma and a sister-in-law, Betty Tessmann; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; daughter, Mary Jansma and a brother, William Tessmann.

Visitation for Janet will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at RANDOLPH COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 208 South High Street, Randolph.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Randolph Community Funeral Home with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating.