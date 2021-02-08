Nehmer, Norman C. Jr.

Norman Jr. was born in Beaver Dam on February 26, 1965, the son of Norman Sr. and Sharon (Parzy) Nehmer. He was a subcontractor working various construction jobs in Wisconsin and Florida. He truly was a jack-of-all-trades, and then some. Always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends, he was there for just about anyone who needed it. Listening to music and going to concerts, spending time on the beach, and trying new ethnic restaurants were things he enjoyed. He mostly loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and wonderful friends in Hollywood, Florida. While he cheered on the Miami Dolphins, he still liked the Green Bay Packers