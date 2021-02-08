Nehmer, Norman C. Jr.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla—Norman C. Nehmer, Jr., age 55 of Hollywood, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 25, 2021 at home.
Norman Jr. was born in Beaver Dam on February 26, 1965, the son of Norman Sr. and Sharon (Parzy) Nehmer. He was a subcontractor working various construction jobs in Wisconsin and Florida. He truly was a jack-of-all-trades, and then some. Always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends, he was there for just about anyone who needed it. Listening to music and going to concerts, spending time on the beach, and trying new ethnic restaurants were things he enjoyed. He mostly loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and wonderful friends in Hollywood, Florida. While he cheered on the Miami Dolphins, he still liked the Green Bay Packers
Norman Jr. is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Frank) Palicke of Illiniois; son, Norman III (Brittani) Nehmer of Janesville; grandchildren, Emma and Rylee Palicke, and Natahlya and Niko Nehmer; mother, Sharon Nehmer of Fox Lake; siblings, Laurie Nehmer of Fox Lake, Debbie Nehmer of Florida, Christine (Karl) Pieper of Beaver Dam, Michael (Jessica) Nehmer of Larson, and Angie (Doug) Martin of Randolph; and his beloved dog, Harley. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends from Beaver Dam and Hollywood, Florida
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Nehmer, Sr.; brother, Brent; his beautiful grandson, Norman IV; and other relatives.
Visitation for Norman Jr. will take place on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 305 Green St., Fox Lake from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Radetske as celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam. The family is asking those in attendance to wear a mask if possible
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
