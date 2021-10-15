Nehring, Betty Lou

BARABOO - Betty Lou Nehring, age 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Betty, daughter of August F. and Pearl (Morley) Rohde, was born Nov. 20, 1923, in Muskegan, Mich. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School. On Oct. 26, 1945, she was united in marriage to William Albert Nehring in Doylestown; he preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 1966. After her husband's death at a young age, Betty raised three teenagers on her own. She loved to be outdoors more than indoors, spending time caring for horses and other farm animals. After retirement she enjoyed working for her son, Bill, at Dungeon of Horrors. Betty attributes her longevity to the Rock Springs water her family would be sure to get for her. Betty was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She enjoyed painting and gardening.
She is survived by her children, William A. (Debra) Nehring Jr. of Wisconsin Dells, Sharon K. (Thomas) Carter of Baraboo and Linda L. (Ronald) Sobojinski of Wisconsin Dells; eight grandchildren, Stacie A. (Chris) Tollaksen, William A. (Megan) Nehring III, Jesse (Peggy) Nehring, James (Katy) Carter, Michael (Cindy) Carter, Lisa L. (Mike Price) Carter, Nathan J. (LeeAnn Wantroba) Sobojinski and Ryan W. Sobojinski; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; brother, David Rohde and sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Don Vanderventer.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SSM Home Health United Hospice or towards cancer research of your choice.
