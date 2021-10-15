Nehring, Betty Lou

BARABOO - Betty Lou Nehring, age 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Betty, daughter of August F. and Pearl (Morley) Rohde, was born Nov. 20, 1923, in Muskegan, Mich. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School. On Oct. 26, 1945, she was united in marriage to William Albert Nehring in Doylestown; he preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 1966. After her husband's death at a young age, Betty raised three teenagers on her own. She loved to be outdoors more than indoors, spending time caring for horses and other farm animals. After retirement she enjoyed working for her son, Bill, at Dungeon of Horrors. Betty attributes her longevity to the Rock Springs water her family would be sure to get for her. Betty was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She enjoyed painting and gardening.