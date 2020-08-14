Neitzel, Virginia Dale Stafford

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Virginia Neitzel, 84, of Miramar, Fla. passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was born on Nov. 9, 1935, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Leora Kluge Stafford and William Stafford. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ervin Neitzel, who always said she was the prettiest girl he ever knew. They married in Beaver Dam on Dec. 3, 1955, and raised their family in Atlanta, Georgia. Together they relocated to Florida in 1989.
Virginia is also survived by her daughter, Stephanie, and son, Scott; grandchildren Leonardo, Alejandra, Brycen and Alana; great grandchildren Elizabeth and Spencer; many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her sister Madelein.
A Private Religious Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 starting at 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church at Weston, 580 Indian Trace, Weston, Florida 33326. The Service will be live streamed on YouTube St. Paul Weston.
