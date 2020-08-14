Neitzel, Virginia Dale Stafford

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Virginia Neitzel, 84, of Miramar, Fla. passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was born on Nov. 9, 1935, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Leora Kluge Stafford and William Stafford. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ervin Neitzel, who always said she was the prettiest girl he ever knew. They married in Beaver Dam on Dec. 3, 1955, and raised their family in Atlanta, Georgia. Together they relocated to Florida in 1989.