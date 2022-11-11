Nelda Ann Wyss

Feb. 3, 1930—Nov. 9, 2022

JUNEAU—Nelda Ann (nee Cooley) Wyss passed away peacefully November 9, 2022. She was born February 3, 1930, in Butternut, WI.

She was married to Harold Leroy Wyss who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her mother Frances Luedtke, stepfather Erwin Luedtke, her father Milton Cooley, and her brother Berton Cooley.

Nelda worked in the Dodge County Clerk of Courts office for 20+ years. She was known for her fabulous potato salad. She loved dancing and enjoyed a good joke. She also enjoyed collecting antiques and Beanie Babies.

She was an excellent tailor and knitter. She made dresses, blouses, mittens, scarves, and sweaters. She loved all the cats and dogs who shared her life over the years.

She leaves loved ones including her daughter, Pamela Wyss; son Paul Wyss; and twins grandson, Steve Vieth and granddaughter Chloe Vieth.

A private family ceremony is planned to celebrate a life well-lived.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Autism Society or Neurofibromatosis Midwest or a charitable organization of your choice in her name.