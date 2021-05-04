Nell, Frederick

Fritz was a lifelong farmer, and he enjoyed working with his family, which is now five generations. The farm became FWR Nell Farms in 1980 when it was incorporated. Fritz was the president of FWR Nell Farms up until his passing. He was also the official farm tour guide. He enjoyed seeing the expressions of people when they saw the farm for the first time. The tour also might include a ride in the semi if it was harvesting time. Fritz loved driving semi, and he would not pass up an opportunity to jump in and help, whether it was for the farm or other various local trucking companies. He amazed everyone by driving semi until he was 87 years old. As a farmer, he was involved in several organizations such as the Spring Valley 4-H club, Farm Bureau, and AMPI. He was very proud that he was the president of AMPI for several years. Fritz was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed ushering for church services. Later in life, he was a snowbird, living in both Beaver Dam and Mesa, Ariz. Above all, Fritz was a devoted family man who loved to talk and make people laugh.