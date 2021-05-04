Nell, Frederick

BEAVER DAM - Frederick F. "Fritz" Nell, age 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Fritz was born on Dec. 19, 1931, the son of Elmer and Sylvia Nell. He was united in marriage to Doris Lindert on May 21, 1955, until she preceded him in death in 1985. On Dec. 1, 1990, he married Patricia Neitzel.
Fritz was a lifelong farmer, and he enjoyed working with his family, which is now five generations. The farm became FWR Nell Farms in 1980 when it was incorporated. Fritz was the president of FWR Nell Farms up until his passing. He was also the official farm tour guide. He enjoyed seeing the expressions of people when they saw the farm for the first time. The tour also might include a ride in the semi if it was harvesting time. Fritz loved driving semi, and he would not pass up an opportunity to jump in and help, whether it was for the farm or other various local trucking companies. He amazed everyone by driving semi until he was 87 years old. As a farmer, he was involved in several organizations such as the Spring Valley 4-H club, Farm Bureau, and AMPI. He was very proud that he was the president of AMPI for several years. Fritz was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed ushering for church services. Later in life, he was a snowbird, living in both Beaver Dam and Mesa, Ariz. Above all, Fritz was a devoted family man who loved to talk and make people laugh.
Fritz is survived by his wife, Patricia Nell of Beaver Dam; children, Wally Nell, Sandy (Gordy) Kuehn, Dennis (Jenny) Nell, Ronnie (Debbie) Nell, and Susie (Shane Hollingsworth) Nell; step-children, Marsha Jahnke and Pamela (Bruce) Wentler; grandchildren, Tanya (Jason) Grams, Joni (Josh) Dykstra, Jason (Katie Ehlenfeldt) Nell, Kayla (Bert Clover) Hoefs, Katie (Collin Peterson) Hoefs, Jennifer (Jake) Schaefer, Lissa Kuehn, Tracy Lewke, Ryan (Samantha) Nell, and Caleb Hollingsworth; step-grandchildren, Andy Jahnke, Nathan Jahnke, Brock Ruenger, Jordan Ruenger, Amber Ruenger, and Matthew Wentler; 16 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; brother, Eugene; stepson, Craig Pluim; and other relatives.
Visitation for Fritz will be held on Sunday, May 9 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. (noon). Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Town of Trenton.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)