Neller, Paul A.

COLUMBUS - Paul A. Neller, age 90, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam. He was born on Aug. 27, 1930, to Clarence and Helen (Bartlett) Neller in St. Johns, Mich., and graduated from St. Johns High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Hank from 1951 until 1955. Paul was married to Jeanette Mead Linman in 1958, and together they raised four children. He worked in construction and was employed by General Motors at the Fisher Body division in Lansing, Mich., for 30 years. Paul enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, gardening and most any outdoor activity with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the American Legion Post #62 in Columbus.