Neller, Paul A.
Neller, Paul A.

Paul Neller

COLUMBUS - Paul A. Neller, age 90, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam. He was born on Aug. 27, 1930, to Clarence and Helen (Bartlett) Neller in St. Johns, Mich., and graduated from St. Johns High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Hank from 1951 until 1955. Paul was married to Jeanette Mead Linman in 1958, and together they raised four children. He worked in construction and was employed by General Motors at the Fisher Body division in Lansing, Mich., for 30 years. Paul enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, gardening and most any outdoor activity with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the American Legion Post #62 in Columbus.

Survivors include his two daughters, Theresa Neller of Columbus and Kimberly Neller of Harrison, Mich.; his son, Kevin (Jane) of Verona; 12 grandchildren, Michelle (Shelby) Pruitt, Pamela (Joe) Hayden, Michael Linman, Jeremy (Allie) Linman, Amanda (Scott) Wethel, Dennis (Danielle) Schultz, Greg (Stephanie) Schultz, Robert (Jessica) Lindert, Amber (James) Hubbard, Jordan (Michelle) Neller, Amy (Nick) Olsen, and August Lindert; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a sister-in-law, Jane (Bruce) Timlick of Michigan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives; very special friend, Donna Kohrt; and friend and roommate Loren Lindert. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Renee Schultz; great-granddaughters, Kinley and Kimber; stepson, Larry Linman; brother, Bernard; sisters, Jean Ormsby and Louisa Jakeway; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orlo and Irene Mead Sr.; brothers-in-law, Orlo Mead Jr. and Jim Mead; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Mead and Joanne Spanburg.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Bethany Cemetery, Town of Calamus, with full military honors. A gathering to celebrate Paul's life will be held at a later date this year. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Neller, Paul A.

Paul A. Neller

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850

